Electronic Arts (EA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Electronic Arts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EA opened at $131.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.52, for a total value of $141,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.26.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

