Einsteinium Trading 25.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $8,363.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,309,204 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

