Eden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $1.78 million and $53,799.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eden has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Eden

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

