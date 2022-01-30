Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETEK opened at $0.00 on Friday. Eco-Tek Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

