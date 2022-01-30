Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ETEK opened at $0.00 on Friday. Eco-Tek Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Eco-Tek Group
