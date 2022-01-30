ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MOHO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.30. 283,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00. ECMOHO has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.26 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 8.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) by 551.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of ECMOHO worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

