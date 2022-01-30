Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 427,673 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $110,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

