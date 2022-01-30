Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $14.72. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 427,673 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETV)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
