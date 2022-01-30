Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical updated its FY22 guidance to $9.50-$10.00 EPS.

Shares of EMN opened at $118.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

