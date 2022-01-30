Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report sales of $72.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.61 million to $73.14 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $65.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $275.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.84 million to $276.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $308.78 million, with estimates ranging from $301.37 million to $315.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

