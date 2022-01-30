Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of EFSI opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. Eagle Financial Services has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.15%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.