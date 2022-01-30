Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,119,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $108.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.98.

