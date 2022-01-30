Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,204,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,780,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.53.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.