Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $55.07 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

