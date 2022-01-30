Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 125.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth $425,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,315,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after acquiring an additional 61,677 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $952.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.00%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

