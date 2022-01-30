Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKT shares. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

