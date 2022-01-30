Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $107.24 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

