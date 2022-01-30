Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 120.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $5.46 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $5.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.