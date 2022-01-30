e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.78.

NYSE:ELF opened at $28.11 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $91.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,377. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

