E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $35.90 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,351 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $35,903,000. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $323.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

