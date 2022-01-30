Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 96.0% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DYNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

