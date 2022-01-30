Dynamic (DYN) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $86.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

