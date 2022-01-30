DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €52.10 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €52.10 ($59.20) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.50 ($50.57).

DWS stock opened at €35.06 ($39.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.28. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($47.59).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

