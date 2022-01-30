Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €56.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DUE. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.85 ($55.52).

Shares of DUE opened at €38.00 ($43.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.28. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

