DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) PT Lowered to 1,770.00 at Barclays

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its target price cut by Barclays from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $98.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.61. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

