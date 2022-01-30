Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on D.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Karine Macindoe sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.80, for a total value of C$161,847.48.

Shares of D.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 127,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,054. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.37. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$19.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.26.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

