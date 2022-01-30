Dragon Coins Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the US dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

