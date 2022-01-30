dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.58) to GBX 205 ($2.77) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on dotdigital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.91) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.58) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of DOTD stock opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.93) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 226.42. dotdigital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 295.50 ($3.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £426.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.86 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. dotdigital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

