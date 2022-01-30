Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 425.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 428.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,419 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Domo by 511.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 94,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Domo during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. Domo has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

