DMM: Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $375,667.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.0274 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00108556 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.