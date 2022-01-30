DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Get DLocal alerts:

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $25.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DLocal has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $73.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 30.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.