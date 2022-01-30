Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

NYSE:DFS opened at $113.74 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day moving average of $121.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.