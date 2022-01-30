Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $53.04

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.04, but opened at $51.39. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 182,158 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

