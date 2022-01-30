Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Update

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp (NYSE:DSAQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE DSAQ opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. is based in Plano, Texas.

