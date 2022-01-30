Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.38 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.