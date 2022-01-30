DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Down 72.9% in January

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DigitalTown stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,241,086. DigitalTown has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
DigitalTown Company Profile
