DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Down 72.9% in January

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DigitalTown stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,601,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,241,086. DigitalTown has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

DigitalTown Company Profile

DigitalTown, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key hosted solutions for government entities, citizens, and merchants. It offers integrated solutions for economic development, civic engagement, digital inclusion, and tourism. The company was founded on April 7, 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

