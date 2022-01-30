DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to report sales of $244.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.07 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,246.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $20,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,592,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,167,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,555,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

