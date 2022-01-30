DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.73 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $256.55 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00253043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.