Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Raised to GBX 3,200

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($41.82) to GBX 3,200 ($43.17) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) target price on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on Diageo in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.61. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,887.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,680.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 29.36 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.45) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,236,171.07). Insiders bought a total of 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 in the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.