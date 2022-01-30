Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

DTCWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

DTCWY opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

