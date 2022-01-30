Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.89 ($26.01).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTE. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

FRA:DTE traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €16.69 ($18.96). The company had a trading volume of 11,445,379 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.01. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a one year high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

