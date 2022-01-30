Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Target Price to $203.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $203.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.15.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $199.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $164.24 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

