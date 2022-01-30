Deutsche Bank AG Sells 663 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $813.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

