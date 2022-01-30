Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.80. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.