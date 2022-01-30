Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 18.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 226,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $76.42 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGPI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $119,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,990 shares of company stock valued at $925,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

