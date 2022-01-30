Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.84.

DEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of DEN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.43. 732,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. Denbury has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.53.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.