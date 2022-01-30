Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading 0.4% Higher

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.54. 86,624 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 45,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

