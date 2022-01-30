DC Investments Management LLC Takes $345,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $88.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 61,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $5,010,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,849 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,697. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

