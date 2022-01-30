DC Investments Management LLC Buys 19,140 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DC Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 315.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.5% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 97.53%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,760 shares of company stock worth $64,676,766. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

