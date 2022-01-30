DC Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 358 SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 358 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $558.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $679.86 and a 200-day moving average of $649.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $435.77 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,093 shares of company stock worth $19,746,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

