David Blaiklock Buys 110,000 Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Director David Blaiklock purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

GRN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

