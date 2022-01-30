DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.0425 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $391,020.86 and $303.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009698 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003673 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

